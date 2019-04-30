Douglas Scott Laumann



Douglas Laumann, age 77, of Maumee, Ohio, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.



He was born on February 23, 1942 to Edward and Marjorie (Ostrander) Laumann in Toledo, Ohio. Doug attended Longfellow and McKinley Elementary schools and graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the University of Toledo in 1967 where he was a member and officer of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. While at UT, Doug met his Alpha Chi Sweetheart, Carol Szychowski, whom he married in 1968. They recently celebrated their Golden Jubilee.



After graduation, Doug joined Ford Motor Company at the Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan as a Production Supervisor. He then transferred to the Ford plant in Monroe, Michigan where he became a Material Handling Supervisor and also scheduled metal stamping and coil spring manufacturing, as well as sub-assembly operations. In 1976, he began his 24 year career with Jeep Corporation where he continued as a Material Handling Supervisor, retiring in 2001. In retirement, Doug worked part time as a chauffeur for the former Toledo Livery Service. He loved telling the story of how he had the opportunity to transport Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North from the Stranahan Theater to Detroit Metro Airport. Colonel North said he didn't want to sit in the back seat; he wanted to sit up in front with Doug so they could talk to each other. Beside regular payment, Colonel North gave Doug one of his books, a tote bag, a few other patriotic items and a big tip!



Doug served as a volunteer on the Washington Township Fire Department for 13 years. During that time he became certified as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician-Ambulance and achieved the rank of Captain. He also completed courses in Arson Investigation and Fire Safety Inspection. Visitors to the Jasik Street home had to make sure their cars were not parked in the driveway in case he had a fire run.



Doug had an avid interest in politics and was a proud member of the Lucas County Republican Party and the Fallen Timbers Republican Club. He served as a poll worker for many years and then was duly elected as a member of the Republican County Central Committee for Monclova 8 Precinct, serving six consecutive terms. In 2012, he was elected as a Republican Presidential District Delegate representing the 5th Congressional District to the Republican National Convention held in Tampa, Florida. It was one of the highlights of his political life.



He attended Pilgrim Congregational Church as a youth, and eventually converted to Catholicism in later years. He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Point Place and currently a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish.



Surviving Doug are his wife of 50 years, Carol, daughter, Cheryl (Kevin) Koeniger of Whitehouse, OH, sons, Robert (Nathalie) Laumann of Charlotte, NC, Jeffrey (Nicole) Laumann of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Brittany (Nicholas) Short, and Kaitlyn, Kayla, Julien, Kacey and Chloe Laumann; great grandchildren, Emersyn and Stella Short. Also surviving are his brother, Richard (Andrea) Laumann of Ottawa Hills, OH, sister, Laura Laumann, of North Fort Myers, FL as well as many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. His beloved cat, Ruby, also survives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael Laumann and brother-in-law, Stephen Szychowski.



Doug's family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff, caregivers and volunteers from Heartland Hospice who took care of Doug during the past year. Their love and support was invaluable.



Doug's Life Celebration will begin Thursday May 2, 2019 with a visitation from 2:00 p.m until 8:00 pm in Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd, Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055. The Scripture Service will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. There will be a one hour visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43614. Funeral services will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Adam Hertzfeld officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church community room. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in the Lumen Christi mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio at pfnwo.org, the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at HeartlandHospiceFund.org or a .



Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019