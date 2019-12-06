|
Douglas T. Williams Sr.
(July 11, 1926 - November 30, 2019)
Douglas T. Williams Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019. He was born to James and Mary Williams in rural Sunflower County, Mississippi, the eleventh of thirteen children. At age seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving in the Pacific Theatre in World War II and received an honorable discharge in 1947. After his time in the Service, he began construction work as a day laborer with Art Mosaic and Tile Company in Toledo, Ohio. He continued to work for the company until its closure in 1975, rising to foreman and project manager on major construction sites throughout the United States, becoming the first African-American admitted to the local construction workers union. His work can be seen at airports, hospitals, schools and skyscrapers. After the company's closure, he worked for Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1988.
Affectionately known by all as "Daddy Doug", he was loved and revered for his wit, wisdom, sense of humor and joy of life. He was a master storyteller who gave out countless pearls of wisdom that inspired hard work, common sense, honesty and integrity among all who knew him. Fiercely competitive, he enjoyed golf and bowling. He especially enjoyed amateur golf and won numerous trophies in tournaments around the Upper Midwest traveling with his local group nicknamed "The Weekend Duffers". He loved attending sports events and was an avid fan of The Ohio State University and Auburn University, his two adopted Alma Maters.
Preceded in death by his second wife, Cozetta, he is survived by his first wife, Virginia; sons, Douglas Jr., Larry (Regina), Michael (Patricia); sisters, Alice and Thelma; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces and extended family. His exceptional life will continue to be an inspiration to all who have come to know and love him.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave., Opelika, Alabama 36801. Visitation at 10:00 am with celebration service at 11:00 am followed by internment at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama.
Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019