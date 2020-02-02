|
Douglas V. Avery
Douglas V. Avery, age 75, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.
Doug was born September 27, 1944 in Toledo, OH. He was the son of Verne and Helen Avery. As a young man he helped out on the family farm until 1962 when he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Cuban Crisis until 1966. In July of 1966 he married the love of his life, Linda. Together Doug and Linda proudly raised two daughters, Jodi and Kris. Doug worked at Chrysler for 40 years. Doug was a master craftsman at heart. His forte was finish work. When he wasn't working at Chrysler, he was building a home for his family and did so on three different occasions. Doug loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and most particularly, going to his grandsons' athletic events. Doug was a member of Son Fire church in Pemberville, where he donated much of his carpentry skills. Doug was a member of the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #240 in Luckey, Ohio. Doug was a member of the Phoenix Lodge #123 and Freemasonry.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 53 years, Linda Avery, of Pemberville; his adored children, Jodi Dierksheide, and her husband Doug, of Bowling Green; Kristine Buchman, and her husband, Ryan, of Pemberville. He was the cherished grandfather to Reid and Max Buchman, Pemberville; and Cooper Dierksheide, Bowling Green. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Hasenfratz (Ronnie) of Millbury, and Sharon Wise of Tucson, Arizona; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, James Avery. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
The family will receive friends 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church 303 Park Drive, Luckey, OH. There will be additional; visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. A bereavement luncheon will immediately follow the service at the Pemberville American Legion Post #183, 405 E. Front Street, Pemberville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contribution to: Son Fire church, Veteran's Association, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the . Condolences can be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020