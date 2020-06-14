My sincere condolences to Doug's family. Doug hired me to work as an associate in government relations at PVA in the early 90's and I have such fond memories of a decade of trading stories, trips to capitol hill, congressional receptions and a host of new experiences working issues for those with disabilities. I am certain the world is a much better place because of his heartfelt advocacy. Sending my love and prayers to all, Andrea Censky Dietrich

