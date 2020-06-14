Douglas Vollmer
Douglas Vollmer, 74, of Washington, D.C. died on May 29, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital due to complications from pneumonia. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by those he loved most, his wife of 49 years, Scottie; his son, Zach; and daughter in-law, Deirdre.
Doug was born on July 7, 1945 in Toledo, OH, the only child to Clarence and Ethel Vollmer. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1963 and received a full academic scholarship to Northwestern University. Upon graduation in 1967, Doug entered the United States Navy and received his commission in May of 1968 serving a tour in Vietnam with the River Patrol Force and as a liaison officer with Special Forces. Doug then spent 20 months working in Naval Intelligence at CINCPACFLT at Pearl Harbor. It was in Hawaii where Doug met his beloved wife Scottie marrying after a 6 month courtship. Following his service in the Navy, he received a Master's Degree from the University of Hawaii and pursued post-graduate studies while teaching at the University of Maryland.
Doug joined Paralyzed Veterans of America in 1979 and for the next 35 years provided uncompromising leadership in advancing the cause of America's Veterans and the rights of those with disabilities. As Associate Executive Director for Government Relations at PVA, Doug was involved with a broad range of issues affecting both the veterans' community and the larger community of citizens with disabilities. He was involved in the passage of some of the most significant legislation to be considered by the United States Congress including the Americans with Disabilities Act and healthcare eligibility reform for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He was instrumental in the battle to make Washington's Metro system accessible to wheelchair users; the fight to ensure access to commercial aircraft for people with disabilities; efforts to ensure that fair housing policy became a reality for those in need and played a leadership role in defining the VA's budgetary needs for America's disabled veterans.
Doug's involvement in legislative issues for veterans with spinal cord injury and dysfunction resulted in numerous advancements in the areas of health care, benefits and vocational rehabilitation. His unwavering commitment to assist both service connected and non-service connected individuals was the hallmark of Doug's ethos, and it reflected his belief that "a veteran is a veteran." As a result, thousands of veterans – disabled and non-disabled - and their families benefited from his work. As an executive at PVA, he created an environment for his subordinates that encouraged creative thinking, individualism, and productive team work. The legacy that he leaves can be seen in the vast advancements in medical coverage provided by the VA and the fact that the United States is a world leader in healthcare access for individuals with disabilities. Doug lived a life that has truly made a difference in the lives of many.
In addition to his wife, Scottie and son, Zach, Doug is survived by an extensive network of family and friends including brother and sister in-laws, Harry and Carol Scott, Henry and Rhoda Scott, Pamela Scott, John Scott; and 11 nieces and nephews. Doug was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Oliver and sister-in-law, Ginny. Doug will be missed by his many wonderful friends including those from PVA and other long lasting friendships dating back to his early life in Toledo, OH. Of particular note is his best friend Wallen "Buzz" Crane whose unwavering friendship began in 1952 in a shared driveway on W. Crawford
Due to social distancing practices stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Doug will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made in Doug's name to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.