(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Douglas W. McVey, longtime superintendent of the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, who was regarded as a champion of the clients and families he served, died Nov. 14 in Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 71.
He suffered cardiac arrest at home in Bowling Green, his daughter Lindsey Krontz said.
He retired in 2014 after several years as a consultant to programs around the state serving those with developmental disabilities. After concluding his tenure of more than 20 years as superintendent in Wood County, he became superintendent of the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, including Blanchard Valley Center, and later of the Paulding County board.
"He was a powerful force in the room. He was very influential, not just locally, but at the state level," said Melanie Stretchbery, who was superintendent of the Wood County board from 2008-16. "When Doug was in Columbus, people stopped to listen."
Mr. McVey was an adaptive physical education teacher at Wood Lane School in Bowling Green after he graduated from Bowling Green State University. At age 23, he became superintendent of what became the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities in Wauseon. At age 26, Mr. McVey was named superintendent for Wood County, including Wood Lane School.
Wood County was among the first to bring people with developmental disabilities out of state institutions and among the first to have group homes, Mrs. Stretchbery said.
"He believed in people belonging home and close to their families and people who could support them," Mrs. Stretchbery said. "I think that's what families loved. He believed in families."
His wife, Ann McVey, a retired Bowling Green schools superintendent, said: "He felt every individual had equal value and worth."
As group homes were opened in communities, he met with neighbors to allay concerns.
"People had such fear and were certain it was going to be detrimental to the neighborhood and a threat to people's safety," his wife said. "He was relentless and assured them that was not going to happen."
Through the years, some clients came to live semi-independently in apartments, his wife said.
"He had high expectations and high standards and had a way of cultivating leadership in the people who worked with him," his wife said. "His goal was to have one of those people eventually to take his position."
Mrs. Stretchbery said that three of five directors who worked for him became his successors as superintendent.
He also motivated the rank and file.
"He really drew people in, and he made you want to do everything possible for the residents," said Amy Goldstein, a former residential supervisor - and his sister-in-law. "You knew that Doug cared greatly about them, and you wanted to give them the best care.
"He was such a visionary," said Mrs. Goldstein, now of Colorado, who retired after 35 years of working with special populations. "He wanted his residents and clients not to miss out on any aspect of life."
Through the years, he coached Wood Lane athletes and made sure the county was a charter participant in Ohio Special Olympics
. He formerly served on the state Special Olympics
board.
He was born June 3, 1949, in Laconia, N.H., to Elizabeth and Warren McVey. At Laconia High School, he excelled in baseball, football, and basketball.
A high school football official, Mr. McVey and his crew worked games across a wide swath of Ohio for years. He was teaching sportsmanship, his wife said.
He was a golfer, and he went duck hunting on Walpole Island in southwestern Ontario. Whether camping or as a spectator at a sporting event, he would strike up conversations, Mrs. Goldstein said.
"He became best friends with people at the gas station and grocery store," she said. "If you were a friend of Doug's, you were a friend for life."
Surviving are his wife, the former Ann Francis, whom he married July 2, 1983; son, Jeffery McVey; daughters Lindsey Krontz and Jennie McNier; brother, Rick McVey; sister, Judy Jenness, and five grandchildren.
Services are private, because of the pandemic. Arrangements are by Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
The family suggests tributes to Ohio Special Olympics
or the Cocoon Shelter in Bowling Green.
