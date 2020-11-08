Douglas "Zulu" Zalewski



Douglas "Zulu" Zalewski, born April 5, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio and was unexpectedly called to be with Our Lord on July 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.



He is survived by his mother, Delphine Zalewski; sisters, Linda Goldstein (Gary), Karen Zalewski and Shari Goldsmith; brothers, Michael Zalewski (Beth) and Robert Zalewski (Jennifer). He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Zalewski; and brother, Richard Zalewski.



Doug attended Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and Central Catholic High School. He was a devoted sports fan and especially loved football and basketball. Doug was also a gifted bowler, a dedicated body builder and worked as a personal trainer and weight loss consultant in Los Angeles California. Doug was very proud of his Polish heritage and loved the ethnic food, especially kielbasa and pierogies. He also enjoyed visits to the small local restaurants in Toledo, such as Ideal Hotdog and Inky's Pizza. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family. Doug will also be missed by life-long friends Todd Shealy, Greg Misiuda and Mark Stevens. May he rest in eternal peace.





