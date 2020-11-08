1/1
Douglas "Zulu" Zalewski
1958-04-05 - 2020-07-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas "Zulu" Zalewski

Douglas "Zulu" Zalewski, born April 5, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio and was unexpectedly called to be with Our Lord on July 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Delphine Zalewski; sisters, Linda Goldstein (Gary), Karen Zalewski and Shari Goldsmith; brothers, Michael Zalewski (Beth) and Robert Zalewski (Jennifer). He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Zalewski; and brother, Richard Zalewski.

Doug attended Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and Central Catholic High School. He was a devoted sports fan and especially loved football and basketball. Doug was also a gifted bowler, a dedicated body builder and worked as a personal trainer and weight loss consultant in Los Angeles California. Doug was very proud of his Polish heritage and loved the ethnic food, especially kielbasa and pierogies. He also enjoyed visits to the small local restaurants in Toledo, such as Ideal Hotdog and Inky's Pizza. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family. Doug will also be missed by life-long friends Todd Shealy, Greg Misiuda and Mark Stevens. May he rest in eternal peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved