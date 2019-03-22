DOURINE 'RENEE' VAN AGTEREN



Dourine "Renee" van Agteren, a World War II Japanese concentration camp survivor, died March 20 at The Grove at Oakleaf Village, where she resided several years. She was 101.



Renee, called Oma (Grandmother), by her grandchildren and all their friends, was in fact not very grandmother-like in her lifestyle. Well into her 90s, she drove a Pontiac Trans Am to her many exercise classes and ballroom dancing outings. Her youthful exuberance was accentuated by her striking beauty, warm smile and eyes that always sparkled brightly. Her boundless energy and good health was all the more amazing given the hardships she endured - and survived – as a young mother.



Renee was born June 9, 1917 in Bandung, Indonesia on the island of Java, one of nine children of Jean and Rhatna Marcks. She graduated from high school there, attended a teacher's college and taught for several years at an elementary school. Indonesia, then known as Dutch East Indies, was a Dutch colony at the time, so Renee spoke Dutch and learned English and German in school.



In 1936, Renee married Ferdinand "Ferry" van Agteren, a Dutchman. They had three daughters, Dahlia, Loyalty and Norma.



In 1942, Japan invaded Indonesia. All Dutch and Dutch-related families were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. The camps, where food was scarce and conditions hard, were separated by sex. Renee's husband was imprisoned two miles away. They had no contact with one another. During their more than three years in the camp, Renee, who worked as a laborer in the fields, survived tuberculosis while her youngest daughter overcame a serious case of chicken pox that sent her away for three months.



Renee and her husband were involved in heroic acts. Ferry made seven secret missions from the men's camp to the women's, serving as a letter carrier for spouses. Renee, after returning from a hospital for treatment for her tuberculosis, snuck in meat and letters. She was caught and beaten.



Following the war, conditions were not good in newly-independent Indonesia for Dutch-related families. In 1948 the family moved to Holland. In 1956 they moved to the United States, settling in Wauseon, Ohio, where they were sponsored by the Congregational Church. The family relocated to Toledo in 1964 after Ferry was hired by Libby Owens Ford.



Over the years, Renee was employed in a variety of interesting jobs, including working for a land and property inspector, in the loan department of a bank and, finally, in inventory control at the former Medical College of Ohio.



In retirement, Renee and her husband, a Senior Olympics participant, enjoyed traveling around the country to his sporting events. Ferry died in 1995. Among her many hobbies, Renee's favorite was playing Bridge. She became a Life Master, the game's highest honor. In the kitchen, Renee was known for her tasty lemon cake and raspberry torte.



If you asked Renee which accomplishment she was most proud of, she answered without hesitation: "Bringing my family to the United States and seeing them be safe and happy."



Surviving are her daughters, Dahlia van Agteren, Loyalty Rothman and Norma (Norman) Tanber; grandchildren, Mark (Andrea) Dondero, John (Susie) Dondero, Karen (Jim) Swartz and Steven (Nicola) Kells; great-grandchildren, Justin, Isabelle, Alexander, Jordan, Nick and Olivia; and extended family friend, Marcia Tanber.



The family would like to thank the caretakers at Grove and to Shenese of Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice for their loving care of Renee these past few years.



Per Renee's wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Toledo Medical Center for research.



