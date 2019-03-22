Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Dourine van Agteren Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dourine "Renee" van Agteren

1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Dourine "Renee" van Agteren, who endured Japanese captivity in World War II on Sumatra, as did her daughters and husband, and became a U.S. citizen after they settled in northwest Ohio, and whose retirement was abrim with activity, died March 20 in the Grove at Oakleaf Village. She was 101.



She had Alzheimer's disease and had developed an infection, her daughter Norma Tanber said.



Mrs. van Agteren, formerly of Ottawa Hills and Sylvania, retired from the Medical College of Ohio, where she worked in inventory control. Through her 80s, she got around town, from ballroom dance performance to exercise class to bridge tournament, in her Pontiac Trans Am.



"I was in a minivan," granddaughter Karen Swartz said. "She had a beautiful smile. She had this energy. My extended family on my husband's side called her Oma. But she wasn't a grandmother type - you think of knitting. I would brag about how cool she was to all of my friends."



She was born June 9, 1917, to Rhatna and Jean Marcks in Bandung on the island of Java - now part of Indonesia, but then a colony called the Dutch East Indies. She attended college after high school and taught elementary students.



Her husband, Ferdinand "Ferry" van Agteren, had been drafted into the Dutch Army, and the couple and their three young daughters were on the island of Sumatra in early 1942, when the Japanese invaded. Dutch soldiers and their families were captured by the Japanese forces and placed in concentration camps.



"My dad didn't talk too much about it. Neither did my mom," said daughter Norma, who was about 1 year old when the 3½-year internment started.



Her husband told The Blade's Tom Loomis in 1982: "I escaped a couple times and took her food."



He also brought letters from other husbands to their wives - and returned with letters from the wives, said granddaughter Karen, with whom Mrs. van Agteren shared some details of their struggles, which included tuberculosis and separation from daughter Norma, who got chicken pox.



"It was hard for her to open up about it," her granddaughter said. "There were some very painful memories. She was tough, and she was stubborn, but you would never know it from looking at her, because she was so sweet. She had to do what she could to keep her family together."



They were reunited after the war and moved first to the Netherlands. They settled in Wauseon, sponsored by the Congregational Church there.



"They made some lifelong friends," daughter Norma said. "My parents were very social. That's why I think Wauseon was a good beginning step when we came to this country."



They moved to Toledo when her husband, an engineer, went to work for the Libbey-Owens Ford Co. Later, she accompanied him as he took part in Senior Olympics events around the country.



The couple married in 1936. He died July 22, 1995.



Surviving are her daughters Dahlia van Agteren, Loyalty Rothman, and Norma Tanber; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



At her request, Mrs. van Agteren's body was donated to the University of Toledo college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.



The family will receive guests from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Conact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019