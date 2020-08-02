Doyle Arthur Drennan



June 16, 1949 - July 8, 2020



Doyle Drennan passed suddenly from alzheimers on July 8, 2020 at the age of 71. Graduate of Swanton High School in 1967 and the Toledo University of Civil Engineering. He was a very avid fisherman and Ohio State fan.



Proceeded in death by his parents, Florence and John Drennan. Survivors are his wife, Linda Drennan; daughters, Jennifer Hartley and Amy (Gene) Schneider and grandchildren, Elsa, Caitlin and Alex and sister, Delores (Tom) Camp. He also was graced with 6 step children, 11 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Swanton Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, Ohio 43558.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store