Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Doyle Lee Salkil Obituary
Doyle Lee Salkil

Everyone who knew him would agree that Doyle Salkil was incredibly hard-working, loyal, and devoted to God, his family, and his work. Doyle served resolutely in both the Army and Air Force reserve for 13 years. Originally from Oklahoma, Doyle spent most of his years in Toledo operating independently as Salkil Masonary, then in 2008 leading Toledo Screw Products. Doyle was happiest working with bricks and tools, building all over Northwest Ohio…getting his hands dirty.

The "running joke" is that Doyle always knew someone at every restaurant, church service, and public event he attended. Whether in his work clothes or formal suit and tie, Doyle offered a firm handshake, direct eye contact, and a hearty greeting.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; sister, Leda; daughter, Brenda (Mike); son, Kevin; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Barrett (Kitiara & Korbin), Brooke (Cash), Jordan (Gina & Riley), Brandon (Sherriah), and stepson Jeffrey (Heather & Elliot).

Family will be receiving friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, families are encouraged to make memorial contributions to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice and/or Westgate Chapel.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
