Drusilla Ashley Harris
Our beloved sister, Drusilla Ashley Harris, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020. She was born on December 21,1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to the union of Mark Sr. and Quillietena (Colbert) Ashley. She was a lifelong member of New Light Baptist Church. Drusilla was a 1966 graduate of Scott High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Findlay College in 1970. She was employed with Toledo Public Schools as a teacher at Chase Elementary.
She was an outstanding teacher, nurturing and mentoring her students as if they were her own. Drusilla was our hidden treasure. Drusilla possessed a warmth and graciousness that left an impression on everyone who crossed her path. Her loving, caring, sweet spirit will be missed in the earth, but forever live in our hearts. We are strengthened by the word of God and words cannot express our sense of loss and grief, but we do not mourn like the world (1 Thes.4:13).
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Harris II and brother, Mark Ashley, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Priscilla Dougherty; brother, Duane Ashley; aunts, Ann C. Battles and Barbara Colbert; uncles, Jimmie Dale Colbert and Virgis W. Colbert (Angela); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services are private due to the COVID 19 crisis. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.