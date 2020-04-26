Duane C. Bauer Duane "Fuzzy" Bauer, 84, of Monclova, passed away April 25, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova in Maumee. He was born October 8, 1935 on the family farm in Whitehouse, Ohio to Elmer and Ruby (Bradford) Bauer. Fuzzy was a 1953 Anthony Wayne High School graduate. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Duane ran his own landscaping business ever since he left the army. He also ran Fuzzy's Gulf Station in Toledo. Fuzzy loved Horses and called Carla and Creek "his girls". He drove horse drawn carriages for many weddings and funerals. He was a founding member of the Lucas County Saddle club. Duane was on the commitee that founded the Whitehouse Cherry Festival. He was a member of Cedar Creek Church in Whitehouse and 10 years ago participated in a church mission to Honduras. Fuzzy was an avid avid dancer and would go dancing three times a week. Duane is survived by his children, Craig (Lori) Bauer, Tammy (Doug) Royer, and Connie (Kenneth Biller) Bauer; his grandchildren, Darcie(Ryan) Lynch, and Brittany (Chris) Schroede; his great grandchildren, Blake, Cruz and Bella Lynch, and Logan Schroeder. His was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, "Tude" Foster and Jean Schall; and his long time life partner, Ann Simpson. In the near future Duane's family will hold a memorial service to celebrate his life followed by the burial of his cremains at Whitehouse Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, Ohio. Donations in his memory are encouraged to Ohio Living Hospice or the Lucas County Humane Society. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.