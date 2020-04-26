Duane C. Bauer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane C. Bauer Duane "Fuzzy" Bauer, 84, of Monclova, passed away April 25, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova in Maumee. He was born October 8, 1935 on the family farm in Whitehouse, Ohio to Elmer and Ruby (Bradford) Bauer. Fuzzy was a 1953 Anthony Wayne High School graduate. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Duane ran his own landscaping business ever since he left the army. He also ran Fuzzy's Gulf Station in Toledo. Fuzzy loved Horses and called Carla and Creek "his girls". He drove horse drawn carriages for many weddings and funerals. He was a founding member of the Lucas County Saddle club. Duane was on the commitee that founded the Whitehouse Cherry Festival. He was a member of Cedar Creek Church in Whitehouse and 10 years ago participated in a church mission to Honduras. Fuzzy was an avid avid dancer and would go dancing three times a week. Duane is survived by his children, Craig (Lori) Bauer, Tammy (Doug) Royer, and Connie (Kenneth Biller) Bauer; his grandchildren, Darcie(Ryan) Lynch, and Brittany (Chris) Schroede; his great grandchildren, Blake, Cruz and Bella Lynch, and Logan Schroeder. His was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, "Tude" Foster and Jean Schall; and his long time life partner, Ann Simpson. In the near future Duane's family will hold a memorial service to celebrate his life followed by the burial of his cremains at Whitehouse Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, Ohio. Donations in his memory are encouraged to Ohio Living Hospice or the Lucas County Humane Society. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved