Duane C Stahl, Jr. passed away from a stroke on March 9, 2019 at age 53. Adoring Husband to Fiona Charleton, loving son to Jackie Stahl (preceded in death by his father Duane), beloved brother to Vickie, Karen (Jim), Tracy (Sal) and incredible uncle to Greg (Sarah), Adrienne (Chuck), Michael (Kayleigh), Eric (Allison), Jessica (Ben) and treasured GUD- "Great Uncle Du" to Nate, Kait, Collin and Natalie. Du's family from across the pond include his mother-in-law, Margaret and sister-in-law, Nicola (John).



Born in Toledo, Ohio and resided in Georgia for over 20 years. Du served his country honorably, with numerous decorations before retiring from the US Army. As a civilian Du continued working with the military, first with the 3/160th Night Stalkers until April 2018 when he moved to the 75th Ranger Regiment as Web Engineer, better known as "The Portal Guy" for Jacobs at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah. He mentored many, soldiers from around the world, friends, family especially his nieces and nephews who worshiped the ground he walked on.



His legacy is that of a generous giving man who even in death, as a donor, continued to give all he had, so he might live on in a meaningful way to improve quality of life for others in need. Du was loved, respected, trusted and endeared by everyone who had the joy of being a part of his journey in life. His humor was spontaneous and corny, his advice was pointed and solid. Memories of Du bring joy to our hearts, he is already greatly missed.



Our family deeply appreciates and thanks the Trauma ICU Staff at Memorial Hospital especially Matt and all Du's comrades, family and friends during our time of need. In leu of flowers; an account has been established for plants to complete the backyard garden Du started at Ebenezer Rose and Garden Nursery of Rincon GA; call directly or contact Ebenezerrose.com.



Per Du's wishes, there will be no traditional services in Georgia and later there will be a family celebration of life in Ohio where we will share his ashes with Dad so they both can conspire once again entertaining others for a giggle.



