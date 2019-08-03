|
Duane D. "Dozer" Thomas
Duane D. "Dozer" Thomas, age 54, of Toledo, passed away July 27, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital.
The family will receive guests Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to help defray funeral costs in Duane's memory.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 3, 2019