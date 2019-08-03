Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane D. "Dozer" Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane D. "Dozer" Thomas Obituary
Duane D. "Dozer" Thomas

Duane D. "Dozer" Thomas, age 54, of Toledo, passed away July 27, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital.

The family will receive guests Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to help defray funeral costs in Duane's memory.

To leave a special message for Duane's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now