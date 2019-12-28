|
Dr. Duane G. Peterson
Duane G. Peterson, a loving husband, father and retired physician who touched the lives of thousands in the Toledo area, died peacefully Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Known to many as "Doc" or "Doc Pete", Duane was born March 19, 1935 in Wadena, Saskatchewan. His family spent time in Ontario before immigrating to Detroit in 1948. When his father heard of work in Toledo, the family moved here and he soon was a proud graduate of Whitmer High School in 1952. After completing his premed studies at the University of Toledo, he received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1961.
His medical career spanned over five decades. In addition to private practice as a family physician, he was also team physician for both the Toledo Goaldiggers in the 1970's and Toledo Tornadoes in the 1960's. He also served as a doctor in the United States Navy, ranked as a Lieutenant Commander, stationed in Norfolk Virginia from 1966 to 1968. Perhaps his most important work came towards the end of his career as a drug treatment counselor to those with alcohol and opioid addictions. Starting with his own sobriety in 1990, he was active in AA and was a sponsor to others, and worked as a treatment counselor at Reynolds Clinic. According to his close friend, his infectious outlook on life devoured other people's pain and sorrow and instilled care and hope; that was his rarity - love that was from him to all of us.
An avid gardener, he was landscape chairperson for his condo association. His many other interests included history, birds, bicycling, and spoiling his beloved cats. But most of all, Duane was a "people person". There truly were no strangers to Duane, only friends he hadn't met yet. His many lifelong friends and former colleagues were spread across the country. He and Bonnie could not go anywhere without running into someone they knew. He loved activities with his family and loved to travel to his grandchildren's activities.
Duane is survived by his sister, Gail (Navarre) Perry; wife, Bonnie (Herner), children, Steven Lindau, Laura Roberts, David (Michelle) Peterson, Eric Peterson, Chris (Leslie) Peterson, Paul (Sheri) Peterson; grandchildren, Rory Roberts, Molly Peterson, Jeremy Peterson, Nate Peterson, Luke Peterson, Iain Peterson, Eric Peterson, Nick Peterson, and Kate Peterson; and former spouse, Chartel Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Edna; and sister Mildred Joy Biller.
Friends will be received on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Kingston of Sylvania for all of their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doc's name may be made to Open Door Ministry, 2823 Cherry Street, Toledo, OH 43608 (419-242-7281) to support housing for those struggling with substance and alcohol addiction.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019