Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Duane H. Newman


1929 - 2019
Duane H. Newman Obituary
Duane H. Newman

Duane H. Newman, 90, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1929 in rural Fremont to Arthur and Helen (Miller) Newman.

Duane was a 1947 graduate of Green Springs High School. Duane served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He worked for Matlack of Toledo as a transport driver until his retirement in 1991. Duane was a member of the American Legion and Grace Lutheran Church. He was also Teamster Local 20 retiree.

On February 16, 1953, Duane married Muriel J. Oswald in Angola, Indiana. They celebrated 56 anniversaries before her passing on March 3, 2009.

Duane is survived by his children, Cynthia (Randy) Miller of Fremont, Bradley (Kim) Newman of Tiffin and Tammy (Dave Mackamul) Newman of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Danielle (Eric) Willman, Andrew (Colleen) Newman and Ashley Miller; and great-grandchildren, Bradley, Abigail, and Cole Willman, Ava and Drew Newman and Jayla and MacKenzie Miller

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Muriel.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Certified Celebrant Maureen Pump will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Green Springs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.

www.hermanfh.com

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
