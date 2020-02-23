|
Duane O. Ashbaucher
Duane O. Ashbaucher, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep, February 19, 2020 at 12:15 A.M. at Heartland of Perrysburg, leaving behind his wife, of 76 years, Marie. Duane married in 1944 after being drafted into the Army. After his honorable discharge in late 1945, Duane came to Toledo and worked at the Toledo Blade Newspaper Company for 37 years, when he took an early buyout and went to work for WPOS-FM as their radio engineer for 10 years. Duane was one of three founder charter members of WPOS-FM in Holland, Ohio. Duane retired again to Social Security and went to work with his youngest son as a co-partner of R & D Electronics in Perrysburg, Ohio, then retired again 5 years later.
Duane was an Amateur Radio Operator (K8NEA) for more than 75 years. Over his lifetime Duane became a Christian in his early 20s, and was involved in the early ministry years of the Cherry Street Mission, WPOS-FM, Gospel Time Youth Camp, and his local church
Duane is survived by his wife, now 95; his 5 children; his grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at his current church of membership of 20 years, Hope Baptist Church, 6250 South Ave. Toledo, OH 43615, on Saturday, February 29th at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020