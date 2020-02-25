|
|
(News story) Duane O. Ashbaucher, a World War II Army veteran and devout Christian who was a Blade advertising make-up employee turned radio engineer at WPOS-FM, died Wednesday in Heartland of Perrysburg. He was 98.
He had a heart condition, his son, Reid Ashbaucher, said.
Mr. Ashbaucher took an early buyout at The Blade in 1978 after 37 years with the newspaper. He then was a radio engineer for 10 years at WPOS-FM - a Christian radio station he helped found in the village of Holland - until retiring in the late 1980s.
He also was a co-owner and operator of the former R. & D. Electronics in Perrysburg for several years until he and his his son Reid sold the company, also in the late 1980s.
In his free time, Mr. Ashbaucher volunteered for Cherry Street Mission, where he at different times conducted a Bible study class, led the service, and served as financial secretary.
"His major attribute would be faithfulness," his son said. "He was dedicated and faithful to whatever he did."
A licensed amateur radio operator for at least the past 75 years, the elder Mr. Ashbaucher also enjoyed repairing radios for whoever needed his help.
"Duane operates on the philosophy, 'If you feel you are needed someplace, you feel you like to help,'" The Blade wrote in 1964 under the rubric "Meet The Blade Family."
Prematurely gray at the time and known as 'Pops' to his co-workers, Mr. Ashbaucher appeared to be quiet and retrospective and had a whimsical sense of humor, according to The Blade.
Said his son when asked if that sounds like his father: "Yes, that was him. He also loved reading The Blade comics."
Born Sept. 23, 1921, in Bluffton, Ind., Mr. Ashbaucher came to Toledo in 1928.
A Waite High School graduate, he hired on at The Blade in March, 1941, and worked there for a time until he was drafted in the Army in 1942 and shipped to Europe to fight in World War II.
Mr. Ashbaucher was in the war for 3½ years, much of it as a radio repairman in anti-aircraft artillery, until his honorable discharge in late 1945.
He then returned to Toledo and served nearly five years in the national guard before rejoining The Blade.
The newspaper counted him as an employee during his service years.
Mr. Ashbaucher was a member of Hope Baptist Church and a former member of Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Marie Ashbaucher, daughter, Sandra Rosenberger; sons, Jay, Daryl, Breck, and Reid; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hope Baptist Church, 6250 South Ave. Walter Funeral Home handled arrangements. The family suggests tributes to Cherry Street Mission.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 25, 2020