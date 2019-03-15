Duane "Dew" W. Daily



Duane "Dew" W. Dailey, 51 of Genoa, OH, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home. He was born July 24, 1967, in Toledo, OH, to William L. and Barbara A. (Whitworth) Dailey. He was a 1985 graduate of Woodmore High School after which he served in the U.S. Navy. On October 11, 2003, he married the love of his life, Erica Fisher. Duane was a professional truck driver for USF Holland in BG. He was associated with Cedar Creek Church and was a member of Teamsters Local 20 and Recker RC Club.



Survivors include his wife, Erica Ann of Genoa; mother, Barb Dailey of Bowling Green; step-mother, Sharon Dailey of Elmore; sisters, Lisa (Dailey) Pauley of Dunbridge and Deana (Dailey) Toney of Waterville; nieces/nephews, Megan (Guy) Pealer, Trevor Toney, Kyle Pauley, Madison Dailey and Mason Pealer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William L. and Betty M. Dailey and father, William L. Dailey.



Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 and Friday 4-7 at the Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. St.Route 51, Elmore, OH 43416. Services will begin at 7 pm Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



