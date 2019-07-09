|
|
Duanya LeFaye Tillman
Duanya LeFaye Tillman, born June 23, 1977 passed away July 3, 2019 at the age of 42 at Flower Hospital. She was employed at St Luke's Hospital as Manager of Health Information Services.
She is survived by husband Joseph Tillman; son Kobe Tillman, both of Toledo, OH; mother Linda Hester of Toledo, OH; father Duane Wells (Tonya) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister DeQuaina Washington of Brooklyn, NY; brothers Stanley Wells, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA and Deven Wells of Toledo, OH.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., wake service 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Braden United Methodist Church, pastor Cecil Thompson officiant, interment Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangement by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019