Dustin Michael "Bubba" Cope
1995 - 2020
Dustin Michael "Bubba" Cope

September 21, 1995 - October 1, 2020

Dustin Michael "Bubba" Cope, age 25, passed away suddenly Thursday, October 1, 2020. The beloved son of Sheri Doty and Robert Cope, he was born September 21, 1995.

Dustin attended Anthony Wayne High School and pursued a career in the restaurant industry. In addition to the many family members he enjoyed spending time with, Dustin had a wide circle of friends. He was known for his generous soul and willingness to always be there for the people he loved, not to mention his dimples and sparkling blue eyes. Above all, Dustin loved spending time with his mom and dad.

He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Dustin also enjoyed golfing and attending cook-outs with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Sheri; siblings, Jessica Cope and Destiny Cope-Guess; grandmothers with whom he had especially close relationships with, Darlene Abbey and Marcia (Jim) Whitten; uncles, Brian Cope, Mark (Shana) Brubaker and Bryan Tinsley; aunts, Amy (Jeff) Koks, Paula (Mike) Murdock and Carla Smalley. Dustin will also be remembered by numerous cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Doty and Patrick Abbey and aunt, Darla Reno.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3655 King Rd, Toledo, from 2-8:00 p.m. (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will be private. Officiating will be Pastor Andy Hill.

A Celebration of Life for Dustin will be made available.

Memorial Contributions are asked to be made to Suicide Prevention in Dustin's memory.

To leave a special message for the Cope family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
October 5, 2020
