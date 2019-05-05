Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Dusty J. Hill Obituary
Dusty J. Hill

Dusty J. Hill, 39, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1979 to Raymond and Deborah (Mills) Hill in Toledo, OH. Dusty was a graduate of Clay High School. He was an accomplished, self-taught bassist who played in numerous bands through the years.

Left to cherish his memory is his parents, Ray and Debbie; son, Gideon R. Hill; siblings, Stuart (Gina Smedlund) Hill, Rae (Mark Sims) Hill; grandmother, Anna (the late Roland) McIlhargie; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and grandfather James Mills.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon OH. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury, OH. Online condolences may be left at

Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019
