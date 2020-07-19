Duwane R. St. Johns
Duwane R. St. Johns, age 80 of Northwood, Ohio passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born October 14, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Reginald and Margorie (Heuring) St. Johns. Duwane retired in 2010 from the Textileather Corporation where he was employed for 45 years. During his employment, he was president of UNITED-HERE 224T Union for 20 years and also president of the Board of Directors for the credit union. Duwane was an active member of the Rossford Eagles Aerie 2322, where he served as a past president and officer, as well as a member of the VFW Post 2984 and the Elks Maumee. He was an avid fisherman, boater and loved anything that involved being on the lake, enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards. He was also a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Boston Celtics fan. A teddy bear at heart, who loved his family and enjoyed life.
He was preceded in death by son, Rick; and brothers, Ronald and David. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Virginia; children, Joy (Roger) Moser, Duwane (Della) St. Johns, Jr., Jason (LeAnn) St. Johns, Kristina (Derek) Kieffer and Karri (Ryan) Knoblauch; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Rossford Eagles will conduct services Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. When visiting please observe social distancing and masks are required. The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association
or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.