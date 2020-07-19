1/1
Duwane R. St. Johns
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duwane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duwane R. St. Johns

Duwane R. St. Johns, age 80 of Northwood, Ohio passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born October 14, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Reginald and Margorie (Heuring) St. Johns. Duwane retired in 2010 from the Textileather Corporation where he was employed for 45 years. During his employment, he was president of UNITED-HERE 224T Union for 20 years and also president of the Board of Directors for the credit union. Duwane was an active member of the Rossford Eagles Aerie 2322, where he served as a past president and officer, as well as a member of the VFW Post 2984 and the Elks Maumee. He was an avid fisherman, boater and loved anything that involved being on the lake, enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards. He was also a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Boston Celtics fan. A teddy bear at heart, who loved his family and enjoyed life.

He was preceded in death by son, Rick; and brothers, Ronald and David. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Virginia; children, Joy (Roger) Moser, Duwane (Della) St. Johns, Jr., Jason (LeAnn) St. Johns, Kristina (Derek) Kieffer and Karri (Ryan) Knoblauch; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Rossford Eagles will conduct services Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. When visiting please observe social distancing and masks are required. The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Service
07:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved