(News story) Duwane R. St. Johns, who relished the wins as union local president representing workers at a venerable Toledo plant serving the auto industry, died Thursday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 80.
He was in declining health, with heart, lung, and kidney problems, his wife, Virginia St. Johns, said.
Mr. St. Johns retired more than a decade ago, with the closing of the Textileather Corp. plant on Twining Street. He was a 45-year employee.
"It was a sad time. So many people were losing their jobs," his wife said.
The plant owner, Canadian General-Tower Ltd. of Cambridge, Ont., cited decreased North American sales and the opening of two plants in Asia as it announced the closing. Textileather traced its roots to the turn of the 20th Century but was best known for making vinyl-coated fabric that automakers used for vehicle seats and door panels.
Mr. St. Johns was a union officer when he retired. He was former president of what became UNITE-HERE Local 224T, a post he held for 20 years.
"He was a good negotiator, and he stood by the employees," his wife said. "He was good at grievances and working things out. He remembered things well. He thrived on that."
His favorite part of the job, his wife said: Winning.
"He would never back down. He would fight for the employees as much as he could," she said.
The plant in the late 1980s, owned by GenCorp Polymer Products, a successor to General Tire & Rubber, was on the brink of closing after workers rejected wage concessions. Mr. St. Johns had a lead role in an early 1990s agreement that made employees the owners of the facility.
Mr. St. Johns, in discussing the proposed employee stock ownership plan, told The Blade in 1990 that the workers "were willing to sacrifice their wages and benefits in return for ownership."
Canadian General-Tower bought the firm from its employee owners in 1995.
Mr. St. Johns also was former board president of the Textileather credit union.
He as born Oct. 14, 1939, to Margorie and Reginald St. Johns and grew up in the former Ross Township. He was a 1957 graduate of the former Olney High School.
Being on Lake Erie and fishing for walleye and perch were pursuits begun in childhood. He liked salmon fishing in northern Michigan.
Mr. St. Johns was a former president and officer of the Eagles in Rossford. He'd been a member of VFW Post 2984 and of the Elks in Maumee. He liked to bowl, golf, and play poker.
"He was a man's man. If he knew what was supposed to be done, that's what he wanted done," his wife said, adding, "He could be a softie at times."
He was supportive as his son Rick, paralyzed at age 12 from the chest down in a gun accident, took up wheelchair basketball and became a member of the Toledo Streaks wheelchair basketball team. His son also was on the U.S. team that won the gold medal in the 1988 Paralympic Games in Seoul and became a high school basketball coach.
"He was quite proud," his wife said.
His son Rick St. Johns died April 21, 2014.
Surviving are his wife, the former Virginia Vanderhoff, whom he married Nov. 18, 1983; daughter, Joy Moser; sons Duwane St. Johns, Jr., and Jason St. Johns; stepdaughters Kristina Kieffer and Karri Knoblauch; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, where a Rossford Eagles service will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral services will begin at 10 a.m Wednesday. Visitors will be required to wear masks.
The family suggests tributes to the American Heart Association
or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
