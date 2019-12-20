|
Dwaine K. Betz
Dwaine Kenneth Betz, born December 29, 1925 to Norman and Helen Betz of Blissfield, Michigan, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning.
Dwaine was a World War II Navy Veteran and honorably served in the South Pacific. Upon returning home, he met and married his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, Darlene Jean Mottmiller of Oregon, Ohio. Dwaine and Darlene had one daughter, Dawn. In the early years Dwaine and Darlene owned and operated Betz's Superette on the corner of Stadium and Cedar Point roads in Oregon, Ohio. He also spent some time working on the CNO docks before finding his true calling in real estate. For over 35 years he was a top agent and enjoyed the opportunity of working with his daughter. After retiring Dwaine and Darlene traveled to all 50 states, most of them in their motor home, before finally settling on Las Vegas for their winter home for many years. In his earlier years he and Darlene loved to go out dancing and he was an avid bowler. Dwaine enjoyed playing cards three times a week, watching his Detroit Tigers and Lions, and visiting the casino, but most of all he cherished the time spent with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Eugene and Beatrice; as well as his beautiful wife Darlene. He is survived by his daughter Dawn Betz-Peiffer (George); granddaughter Dayna Betz Watruba (Bernie); great grandson Nolan Paul-Betz Patrick, and special friends Julie Moritz, Jerry Kucera, Eileen Smith, and all of his senior euchre buddies.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home. 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to First St. John's Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019