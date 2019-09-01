Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Wayman Palmer YMCA
2053 North 14th Street
Toledo, OH
Dwayne Pierre Anderson Obituary
Dwayne Pierre Anderson

Dwayne Pierre Anderson, 57, passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born to Robert Thomas and Dorothy Lee Woods Anderson, who predeceased him. He attended Waite High School and Stautzenberger College. He was employed at the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Survivors include sisters, Debra and Delores (Washington DC); brothers, Keith (Debra) (Toledo) and Dwight (Atlanta); special nephew, Andre Anderson; nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on October 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA, 2053 North 14th Street, Toledo, Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
