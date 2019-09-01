|
Dwayne Pierre Anderson
Dwayne Pierre Anderson, 57, passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born to Robert Thomas and Dorothy Lee Woods Anderson, who predeceased him. He attended Waite High School and Stautzenberger College. He was employed at the Lucas County Board of Elections.
Survivors include sisters, Debra and Delores (Washington DC); brothers, Keith (Debra) (Toledo) and Dwight (Atlanta); special nephew, Andre Anderson; nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on October 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA, 2053 North 14th Street, Toledo, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019