Dwight A. ClausDwight A. Claus, 74, of Genoa, OH, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August, 15, 1945, in Toledo, OH, to Marian (Stevens) and Gordon Claus. On April 29, 1967, he married high school sweetheart, Phyllis M. Edwards at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Genoa, OH.Dwight graduated from Owens Community College as a member of the first Engineering Class and worked at Surface Combustion, Inc. as a Piping Engineer for 38 years retiring in 2005. He had a great love of music (playing his guitar for his children and singing along to the oldies), reading (eg. Mysteries, Science fiction, and C.S. Lewis novels), and astronomy (particularly pointing out constellations to his family). He was always happy to share with others about his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments and the joy they brought to his life.In 1995, Dwight was proud to be in full communion with the Roman Catholic Church which truly was a life changing moment for him. His family will be eternally grateful for his devotion to his Catholic faith and his choice in living as a true example of Christ. He served as a wonderful role model to his children and grandchildren, teaching by example his commitment to Jesus, our Blessed Mother and the sacred sacrament of Marriage. He had loved and cared for his wife over the past years demonstrating what a devoted caregiver he was. Dwight was a selfless, caring man with a beautifully sensitive and loving spirit. He will be tremendously missed by his family who love him beyond measure. He is now home with Jesus, where he wanted to be!Dwight is survived by his faithful wife, Phyllis; daughters, Jackie (Chris) Bury, Michelle (Jason) Tomor, Joanna (Jon) Lohr, Angela (Lee) Jeffries; son, Darin (Melissa) Claus; grandchildren, Matthew (Gabrielle) Bury, David Bury, Jenna Lohr, Victoria Jeffries, Antonio Jeffries, Michael, Nichols Jr., Andrew Claus and Jaxon Claus; great granddaughter, Aurora; brother, Donald (Joy) Claus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Claus, Marian Stephens and step father Clarence Stephens.Visitation will be 4-8 pm, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Robinson- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, were a rosary will be recited at 7:30pm. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:15 am. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St. Walbridge, OH 43465. Burial will follow in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family suggests that all are welcome to attend visitation and the funeral mass; however, it is asked that masks and social distancing be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.Online condolences may be shared with the family at