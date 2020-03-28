|
(News story) TIFFIN - Dwight L. Gnepper, a pilot in World War II and a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, who made aviation his life's work by teaching would-be pilots, helping start an airport, and owning a flight-related business there, died Monday at Seneca House. He was 96.
He was in declining health for more than a year, his daughter Kim Newman said. Until age 94, he still mowed 25 acres at Tiffin Aire, the fixed base operator he founded in 1968, with his wife, Jeanne, at Seneca County Airport. Until the last two years, the couple spent nearly 30 winters at Pine Island, Fla.
Mr. Gnepper retired in 1973 from the Air Force Reserve. He was an Army Air Corps pilot of a B-25 and an A-20 in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He was in the Philippines and, near the war's end, was training for a night invasion of Japan.
"Even in his final days he told me about flying the B-25 by moonlight," his daughter said. He did not see action and "never pretended he did," she added. "He said, 'The atomic bomb saved my life.'"
"He was very dedicated to our country. Patriotism was something he passed down from generation to generation," his daughter said.
Back in civilian life, Mr. Gnepper farmed but also was a flight instructor at Haar Airport near Elmore. He heard a flight instructor was needed in the Tiffin area.
He and his wife relocated. Their donation of 38 acres to Seneca County allowed the county to receive a state grant in fulfillment of then-Gov. James A. Rhodes' plan for every county to have an airport with a paved runway.
The couple opened Tiffin Aire in 1968 to provide flight instruction, fueling, hangars, but also charter service. He was an FAA-designated flight examiner.
"Aviation was a such a passion in his life," his daughter said. "Starting the airport in Tiffin, he was a proud of that as anything he did in the Air Force. That was a huge contribution to Seneca County."
He flew for business. He flew for pleasure.
"Maybe it was the feeling of freedom. I just know it was in his blood and he loved it," his daughter said.
She and her husband, Brad, bought Tiffin Aire in 1989. Mr. Gnepper's grandson Andrew Newman is a pilot and a manager.
"He taught me everything. I worked beside him for many years," his grandson said. The biggest lesson "relates a lot to that generation - make what you have work.
"No matter what it was, he made it work or figured out how to make it work from what he had at hand.
"He had a funny personality. He never had a smile on his face," Mr. Newman said, "but he was the friendliest guy in the world to talk to. Once you started taking to him, you understood him."
Mr. Gnepper's close friend from the Air Force Reserve, Robert Tank, was the American Motors dealer in Williston, Ohio.
Mr. Gnepper started collecting the distinctive vehicles and, through the years, owned at least one of every model produced by the No. 4 Detroit automaker - a pink Rambler; a purple Javelin; a yellow AMX, among them. A blue Pacer was in the funeral procession. "Bob loved AMCs, so Dad owned AMCs," his daughter said.
He was born Jan. 17, 1924, to Maud and Cyrus Gnepper, grew up on a farm near Elmore, and was a 1942 graduate of the former Harris-Elmore High School.
He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Tiffin.
Surviving are his wife, the former Jeanne Magsig, whom he married March 27, 1948; daughters, Kay Yeagle and Kim Newman; brother, Paul Gnepper; sister, Evalyn Moore; four grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private services were held this week, with arrangements by the Traunero Funeral Home in Tiffin.
Employees at Tiffin Aire, without knowledge of the family, arranged for the funeral procession to drive through Seneca County Airport - up the taxiway, back down the runway. The employees held small flags as they stood watch.
"Our employees felt very badly that the could not attend the funeral, and we could not have visitation due to the coronavirus," his daughter said. "It was exactly the send-off he would have loved."
The family suggests tributes in his honor to Liberty Aviation Museum, Port Clinton, for the restoration of World War II aircraft.
