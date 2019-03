Dwight T. Bryant



Dwight T. "Terry" Bryant, age 72, passed away at his home. He was born in Toledo and raised by his beloved grandmother, Cordia Ross. After graduating from Scott High School, Terry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed vacationing in Florida with his wife. He retired from Acklin Stamping after 41 years of service. When Terry wasn't working he enjoyed watching movies, race car driving and attending races in Milan, MI. He was a big fan of Mopar auto parts, member of American Legion Post 307 and an avid supporter and contributor of the former Glassmen Drum and Bugle Corps.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Brenda S. Long-Bryant; children, Shannon Nolan, Christy McGauley-French and Steven (Mary) McGauley; seven grandchildren; one-great-granddaughter; siblings, Darlene Bryant, Debbie Bryant and Derrick Townsend. In addition to his parents, Roscoe Townsend and Mary Bell Bryant; Terry was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie Bryant and Keith Bryant.



The family will receive guests on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting in the funeral home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.



To leave a special message for Terry's family please visit,



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019