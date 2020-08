Or Copy this URL to Share

Dylan James Crapsey



Dylan James Crapsey, 25, of Toledo, OH, passed away July 27th, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dylan is survived by his mother, Amy; sister, Tiffany; grandmother, Sally; step father, Raymond; step brother, Ray; step sister; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dylan was preceded in death by his father, Richard.



A memorial service in celebration of his life will be planned at a future date.





