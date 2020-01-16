|
Dylan James Harris
Dylan James Harris was born June 12th, 2003, in Toledo, OH. After years of battling various health conditions, he passed away on January 6, 2020.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Aaron Harris and Jerrie Conner; grandparents, Elaine and Howard Harthorne; brothers, Jared Conner and Quinton Harris; sisters, Tamora, Dylane, Erin and Alayna Harris; niece, Noe'l Weaver-Harris, and a host of family members and friends.
Funeral Services are Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:00 PM preceded by 11:00 AM visitation at Northwestern Missionary Baptist Church. First visitation is Friday, January 17, 2020, from 7:00-9:00 PM at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020