The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northwestern Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Northwestern Missionary Baptist Church
Dylan James Harris


2003 - 2020
Dylan James Harris Obituary
Dylan James Harris

Dylan James Harris was born June 12th, 2003, in Toledo, OH. After years of battling various health conditions, he passed away on January 6, 2020.

Dylan is survived by his parents, Aaron Harris and Jerrie Conner; grandparents, Elaine and Howard Harthorne; brothers, Jared Conner and Quinton Harris; sisters, Tamora, Dylane, Erin and Alayna Harris; niece, Noe'l Weaver-Harris, and a host of family members and friends.

Funeral Services are Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:00 PM preceded by 11:00 AM visitation at Northwestern Missionary Baptist Church. First visitation is Friday, January 17, 2020, from 7:00-9:00 PM at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
