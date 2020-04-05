|
Dr. Dzidra Shllaku, PhD
Dr. Dzidra (Glazovska) Shllaku, PhD and Professor Emerita, of Rossford, OH, passed away at age 97 of natural causes on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 in her home. She was born on August 18th, 1922 in Jelgava, Latvia, the oldest of three sisters.
She grew up in Jelgava and graduated from the prestigious Academia Petrina (high school). When she was a student at the university in Riga, Latvia, she received the famous Humboldt Scholarship to study in Freiburg, Germany.
After WWII ended, she was unable to return to Latvia and went to Bologna, Italy, and lived at a refugee camp. It was there she met and fell in love with her husband Ndoc (Tony). After they both received their doctorate degrees from the University of Bologna, she a PhD in Languages and he an MD, they married in July of 1948.
They were able to immigrate to the United States in 1951 as refugees, arriving with only $15 in their pockets and then settling in Milwaukee, WI. They later moved to Toledo, OH, where Tony became the 1st resident physician at St. Charles Hospital in 1953.
Dzidra became a German professor at BGSU and later started the Russian Department and Italian Language Programs. Fluent in six languages, she taught many culture classes with her love of music and art.
She also helped form the German Study Abroad Program in Salzburg, Austria, where in the summer of 1967, she had such a profound impact on the students that they became a close-knit group known as "die Gruppe". These students still get together to this day and showed their love and respect for her by forming the Dr. Dzidra Shllaku Scholarship at BG for students studying in Salzburg. Dzidra retired in 1984, but continued teaching part time for a few years.
Dzidra was very memorable to all who met her and was very proud of being from Latvia. Unfortunately late in life, she was diagnosed with dementia and was living with family for the last several years.
Dzidra is survived by her son, Egmont (Cristina) Shllaku; daughter, Mara Bereksi; granddaughters: Gabriela (Matt) Ivoska, Angelica Shllaku, Amira Bereksi, Sabrina (Chad) David, Anissa Bereksi; great-grandchildren, Tony and Isa Ivoska, Jolie David; sister in Latvia, Mara Lielcepure, and nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ndoc; parents, Kristaps and Vera Glazovskis; sister, Velta Samtina; son-in-law, Amine Bereksi.
In line with social distancing, private funeral services were held at the Rossford Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Dr. Dzidra Shllaku Scholarship Fund by donating to BGSU Foundation, Inc. (1851 N. Research Dr., Bowling Green, OH 43403) and indicating fund #301383.
The family also would like to thank Karen, Dzidra's caregiver, for her love and support toward Dzidra in her later years.
Vieglas Smiltis. Light sand over you.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020