(News story) Dzidra Shllaku, 97, who knew six languages and taught three at Bowling Green State University and helped organize a study abroad program that influenced students beyond her own classroom, died March 29 in her Rossford home.
She had dementia, and her cause of death was unrelated to coronavirus, her daughter, Mara Bereksi, said.
Mrs. Shllaku taught at BGSU from 1959-94. She retired in 1985, but taught part time another nine years.
Over her career, she taught German, Russian, and Italian. She also knew French, English, and her native Latvian. She introduced students to music and art of the cultures.
BGSU in the fall of 1959 introduced elementary Russian as a language offering, led by Mrs. Shllaku. In that Cold War era, students clamored to enroll.
"If we consider the Russian Communists our enemy," Mrs. Shllaku told The Blade in 1959, "then one of the best things American can do is to get to know the Russians well by learning their language."
In 1967 she helped start BGSU's academic year abroad program to the University of Salzburg in Austria. The first participants, including of an initial summer trip, and several who took part later remained close, calling themselves "Die Gruppe," holding reunions, and staying in touch with Mrs. Shllaku.
Larry Snavley wasn't a student of hers, but he was on the summer of 1967 Salzburg trip to which she was chaperone.
"She had a profound impact on all of us. The best way to describe it was by helping expand our horizons," Mr. Snavley said. Students had classes at the university, but also Mrs. Shllaku joined them for meals at their favorite restaurant and added her voice to the singalongs at their favorite bars.
"She was an integral part of Die Gruppe," said Mr. Snavley, who grew up in Champaign County. "I was a 19-year-old right off the farm. To go to Europe to study and to have a cosmopolitan and loving friend like her to be our chaperone meant a lot. It was a great part of our growth.
"She had a vivacious personality. She enjoyed life," Mr. Snavley said.
The group in 1998 during a reunion at BGSU established a scholarship in Mrs. Shllaku's name to benefit future students wishing to study in Salzburg.
She was born Aug. 18, 1922, in Jelgava, Latvia, to Kristaps and Vera Glazovskis. After high school, she went to the University of Riga and received a scholarship to study in Freiburg, Germany. She spoke little of the war years. Soviet occupation of Latvia led her to Italy and a refugee camp in Bologna. There she met her husband, Ndoc Shllaku, from Albania. She received a doctorate in language from the University of Bologna, from which he received his medical degree.
They emigrated to the United States in 1951 and to northwest Ohio two years later. He was the first resident physician at St. Charles Hospital in what is now Oregon.
She and her husband married in July, 1948. He died Nov. 25, 1984.
Surviving are her son, Egmont "Monte" Shllaku; daughter, Mara Bereksi; sister, Mara Lielcepure; five granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were private. A celebration of life will be held later, the family said. Arrangements are by Rossford Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to the Dzidra Shllaku Scholarship Fund in care of the BGSU Foundation.
