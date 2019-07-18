Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Church
1401 Hoag St.
Toledo, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Church
1401 Hoag St.
Toledo, OH
Deacon E. L. Jaynes

Deacon E. L. Jaynes Obituary
Deacon E. L. Jaynes

Deacon E.L. Jaynes, 94, received his heavenly crown on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hospice of N.W. Ohio. He was a WWII Veteran, retiree of Unicast as a Millright.

He was a hard-working husband, the best dad, very caring grand and great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

E.L. was affectionately known to many as Papa. He loved to fish, bowl, work on cars, and fix broken things. He loved being in the presence of his loved ones, especially his grand and great grandchildren loving on him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Augusta and Louvenia Hayes-Jaynes; five siblings; children, E.L. (Butch) Jaynes, Diahann Lynn Boyd, and Vanessa Wright; granddaughter, Brandee Lachez Jaynes; and his beautiful wife of 75 years, Ethel Mae Jaynes, by 17 days.

Cherishing the life and legacy of E.L. are his children, Edward Earl Jaynes, Evonne (Leslie) Linear, Dorothea Jaynes, Rosemary Richardson, Jeffery Allen Jaynes; 18 caring grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Denise) Jaynes, Chicago, IL; sister-in-laws, Mary Lois Jaynes, Irene Boykin, Joyce Moore, and brother-in-law, Amos Gregory Sr., all of Toledo,OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was a life-time member of Mt. Pilgrim Church. A Homegoing to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of E. L. Jaynes will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by Wake at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Church, 1401 Hoag St. Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Raymond G. Bishop, Officiant.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
