Earl A. Dazley
Earl Albert Dazley, 67, of Holland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility with his wife by his side. He was born May 17, 1952, to Earnest and Thelma (Kohl) Dazley and had 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Earl graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and continued his
education at The University of Toledo majoring in Social Work and on July 23, 2000, he married Majel Trembach.
Earl was a semi-truck driver and was briefly an owner-operator. He was a volunteer fireman for Monclova, and served as Post Master of Masonic Lodge Port Lawrence #40. He loved tending flowers in his garden, watching live police programs and crime- shows. Definitely a people-person, Earl was well known for his gift of story-telling. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Majel Dazley and his cousins,
Janet Cooley, Marilyn Kline and Karen Wireick. He was preceded in
death by his parents, Earnest and Thelma; an infant brother and
brothers, Paul and David, and sister, Janet Munny.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH (419-865-8879). Services will begin at 6:30 pm with a Masonic Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Earl's name to the .
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019