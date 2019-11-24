Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Dazley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl A. Dazley


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl A. Dazley Obituary
Earl A. Dazley

Earl Albert Dazley, 67, of Holland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility with his wife by his side. He was born May 17, 1952, to Earnest and Thelma (Kohl) Dazley and had 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Earl graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and continued his

education at The University of Toledo majoring in Social Work and on July 23, 2000, he married Majel Trembach.

Earl was a semi-truck driver and was briefly an owner-operator. He was a volunteer fireman for Monclova, and served as Post Master of Masonic Lodge Port Lawrence #40. He loved tending flowers in his garden, watching live police programs and crime- shows. Definitely a people-person, Earl was well known for his gift of story-telling. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Majel Dazley and his cousins,

Janet Cooley, Marilyn Kline and Karen Wireick. He was preceded in

death by his parents, Earnest and Thelma; an infant brother and

brothers, Paul and David, and sister, Janet Munny.

Family and friends will be welcomed from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH (419-865-8879). Services will begin at 6:30 pm with a Masonic Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Earl's name to the .

Those wishing to share special memories or condolences may do so be visiting our website at: www.neville-funeral.com.

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -