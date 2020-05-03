Earl Avers
1928 - 2020
Earl Avers

Earl Avers died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Landings of Oregon, OH, due to Covid 19. Earl was born in Woodville, OH, to Ervin and Dora (Schroeder) Avers on February 28, 1928. He married Pauline (Campbell) September 16, 1950, who preceded him in death on October 24, 1995. Together they had two sons, Randall (Charlyn Cassady) Avers of Annapolis, MD, and Mark Avers of Woodville, OH; daughter-in-law, Deb Avers (Woodville), and daughter, Dianne (Gary) Welling of Perrysburg, OH.

Earl was a 1946 graduate of Harris Elmore High School. He served in the U.S. Army, 7th Division, 32nd Infantry during the Korean War where he earned a Purple Heart. He retired from Libbey Owens Ford, East Broadway Plant #8 as a General Foreman. He enjoyed golfing in the Farmers League at Sugar Creek Elmore and coaching Little League Baseball. He was a member of Elmore American Legion Post 279, Oak Harbor VFW Post 8732, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore.

His grandchildren are Nathan (Jane) Avers (Arnold, MD), Whitney Avers (Monterey, CA), Nicholas (Stephannie) Avers (Perrysburg, OH), Lindsay (Nate) Reiser (Woodville), Andrew (Janelle) Welling (Millbury, OH), and Stephen (Leslie) Welling (Northwood, OH). His great-grandchildren include Julianna Avers, Harper and Natalee Avers, Avery and Rutledge Reiser, Elijah and Evelyn Welling, and Madison, Makenna and Molly Welling. Another great-grandson is due in June that will carry on the Avers name.

His parents; and two brothers, Luther and Donald Avers, preceded him in death. His sister, Lois, of Elmore survives.

Private services were held only for immediate family due the Covd19 pandemic. Burial was in Toledo Memorial Park, Toledo, OH, with the assistance of the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore or The American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio. Please feel free to share a story or condolence with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
