Earl C. Capron
Earl Conrad Capron, 84, of Ottawa Lake, passed away July 18, 2019 at Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. He was born October 3, 1934 in Toledo, OH, to Earl and Ester (Sacker) Capron. He married his sweetheart, Irene E. Miller, in 1953 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.
Earl served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic and 22 years ago he retired from Ace Warehouse where he worked in the warehouse. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed maintaining his four-acre yard on his John Deere mower. He will be remembered for his deep appreciation of his faith that he learned from Jehovah's Witnesses.
Earl is survived by his loving children, Barbara (Michael) Mikolajczyk, Alan, Donald (Charlene), Michael, Jeffrey, Robert (Brooke) and Tony (Carol) Capron; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Irene; granddaughter, Shannon; and four siblings.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 740 N. McCord Rd, Toledo, OH, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a celebration of life dinner to follow at the Ottawa Lake Sportsman Club, 9480 Memorial Hwy, Ottawa Lake, MI. All are invited to attend the dinner. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019