Earl E. Guy Jr.
Earl E. Guy Jr., 90, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Earl and Dorothy (Swope) Guy, Sr. Earl was a graduate of Waite High School. Earl was employed by the Toledo Trust Bank. He retired after a long career in 1991. Earl was a generous and loving man who devoted his life to his wife and children. His spirit will live on and in the hearts of his family and special friends.
Earl is survived by his four children, Jeryl L. (Michael) Guy Todd, Rodney Guy, Bart (Dani) Guy, Colleen K. (Bob) Guy Gottschalk; three grandchildren, Robert Gottschalk III, Joshua Gottschalk, Matthew Guy; two great-grandchildren, Robert Gottschalk, IV and Avery Jean; brother, Richard (Marilyn) Guy; two sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Kapp and Virginia (Ronald) Goulet. He was preceded in in death by his loving wife, Edwina; his parents and three siblings.
The family will greet friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Private graveside services will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family ask that social distancing and care rules be followed. The family would like to extend their gratitude towards his caregivers at Genoa Care Facility and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care throughout his battle with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be designated to Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Christ United Methodist Church of Oregon.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Earl E. Guy Jr., 90, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Earl and Dorothy (Swope) Guy, Sr. Earl was a graduate of Waite High School. Earl was employed by the Toledo Trust Bank. He retired after a long career in 1991. Earl was a generous and loving man who devoted his life to his wife and children. His spirit will live on and in the hearts of his family and special friends.
Earl is survived by his four children, Jeryl L. (Michael) Guy Todd, Rodney Guy, Bart (Dani) Guy, Colleen K. (Bob) Guy Gottschalk; three grandchildren, Robert Gottschalk III, Joshua Gottschalk, Matthew Guy; two great-grandchildren, Robert Gottschalk, IV and Avery Jean; brother, Richard (Marilyn) Guy; two sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Kapp and Virginia (Ronald) Goulet. He was preceded in in death by his loving wife, Edwina; his parents and three siblings.
The family will greet friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Private graveside services will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family ask that social distancing and care rules be followed. The family would like to extend their gratitude towards his caregivers at Genoa Care Facility and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care throughout his battle with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be designated to Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Christ United Methodist Church of Oregon.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 23, 2020.