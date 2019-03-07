Earl Jefferson Gunn



Earl Jefferson Gunn, 79, of Perrysburg Ohio passed away on March 1, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born March 1, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio to Earl Gunn Sr and Mary Magdalene (Monroe) Gunn.



Basketball was always his passion from a very young age. While in college, Earl was drafted to the US Army where he served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was also a part of the All Army Basketball team, the Fort Brag Dragons. Once he was honorably discharged, he played for the Harlem Allstars semi-pro basketball team.After almost 40 years at GM Powertrain, where he also served as a UAW representative, he retired and became a mentor in the community for today's youth at the Fredrick Douglass Center, a trustee at the Ben Williams Foundation, and even a high school basketball coach for Toledo Public Schools.He also served God's people as a trustee at St Paul AME Zion. He was a devout family man that thoroughly enjoyed sports, reading, music, and mentoring. Earl leaves to cherish his legacy his wife Gladys D. (Williams) Gunn of Perrysburg, Oh, his children Earl J. Gunn, lII, of Buffalo, NY, Reyah (Kashaan) Muhammad of Annapolis, MD, Ameenah (Rashad) Workman of Buffalo, NY, Netoshia (Jarvis) Pendleton of Fort Hood, TX, DiMeka Fuqua of Toledo, Oh, Aisha Gunn of Greensboro, NC, 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.He was preceded in death by his father Earl J. Gunn, his mother Mary Gunn, and his sister a'Lois D. Owens.



The family would like to acknowledge Hospice of Northwest and Tavon McCluney for their endless compassion, dedication, and countless hours of care for our loved one. We'd also like to thank Brothers Glen Washington, Roosevelt Nicks, and Smitty Davis for their love and support. The visitation will he held at House of Day, 2550 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, Ohio on Friday March 8, 2019 7pm-8p. The wake will be Saturday March 9, 2019 11:30 am to be promptly followed by the funeral @ 12 pm at St Paul Zion AME, 954 Belmont Ave, Toledo, Oh.



