|
|
EARL JOHN "E.J." Gilliland
Earl John Gilliland III "E.J.," age 40 years old, currently of Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Curtice, Ohio passed away March 17th, 2020. He was born October 11th 1979 in Toledo, Ohio to Earl John Gilliland Jr. and Nola Gilliland.
E.J. graduated from Clay High School in 1998. He graduated from The Max M. Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University in 2003. E.J. earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration along with a secondary degree in Economics.
He held different business positions with various firms after graduation, and currently was employed with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank as a licensed Relationship Banker in New Albany, Ohio.
E.J. loved spending time with friends and family. He was fun, jovial and always ready for adventure. E.J. especially loved being at the family log cabin in northern Michigan, where he enjoyed many outdoor activities including snowmobiling, riding jet skis or taking a full-throttle ride in the Sea-Doo jet boat. E.J. loved going fast, but also had a fondness for tractors and was very mechanically inclined and willing to find a way to fix anything. He was a friend to many, always offering a helping hand and energetic smile. To his father, he was his best helper, always willing to assist with the family farm and numerous, various projects.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Genevieve and Earl Gilliland Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Lola Hartman. E.J. is survived by his parents, Nola and Earl Gilliland Jr.; his sister, Jennyfer (Nicholas) Marsico; and his beloved nephew and niece, Jonathan and Sophia Marsico. He is also survived by his Aunt and Uncle Linda and David Hartman; and Great Aunt, Dorothea Etue.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23rd, from 3-8 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road and where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the E.J. Gilliland III Memorial Scholarship Fund to Clay High Alumni and Friends Association (CHAFA) 5721 Seaman Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616. 2020 marks the final year the CHAFA scholarship will be offered to a graduating senior and E.J. was the recipient of the first CHAFA scholarship in 1998.
COVID-19 visitation precautions.
We understand the current crisis situation, and we are very concerned for the health and benefit of all our friends and family. Please know that your love and support are welcome and encouraged, but know we will be asking for those who attend to honor social distancing as much as possible. Also, we completely understand if you feel the need to stay in your home to protect your health.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020