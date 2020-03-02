|
|
(News story) Earl N. Witzler, whose parents owned the Witzler Funeral Home and who had a longtime law practice in Perrysburg, died Friday in Whitehall, Mich. He was 90.
Mr. Witzler had dementia, according to his wife, Phyllis Witzler, and a series of health complications, including multiple surgeries, for the last few years of his life. He died at SKLD, a nursing home in Whitehall.
"He still knew me, though," Mrs. Witzler said about her husband's dementia. "Right up to the end."
He was born March 5, 1929, in Perrysburg to Norman A. and Marcena Hobart Witzler, who owned the Witzler Funeral Home until 1964. Mr. Witzler graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1947 and Oberlin College, from which he received a bachelor's degree in government, in 1951.
After college Mr. Witzler joined the Army and served as a cryptographic specialist during the Korean War. He then obtained his law degree from Ohio State University and established a general law practice in Perrysburg with Wayne Leatherman. He retired from practicing law in 1993.
"He loved gardening," his wife said. "He grew beautiful roses."
He also had a great sense of humor, she remembered. Staff at SKLD and at a previous nursing home loved his sense of humor, Mrs. Witzler said. He'd been under hospice care since May, 2019 - first with Hospice of Northwest Ohio and then with Harbor Hospice in Muskegon, Mich.
"They commented on his sense of humor even when he was not in very comfortable shape," she said.
Mrs. Witzler had known Mr. Witzler since they were in high school, where he was one grade ahead of her. She was high school sweethearts with his brother, whom she later married. But when the brother died, he was there for her, she said, helping to care for her children. In 1977, they got married.
He moved into her house in Waterville, Mrs. Witzler said, and he had a lot of stuff he'd accumulated over the years, including artifacts, antiquities, and 500 pounds of books about religion.
"He brought over 10 bookcases full of books," she said. "I bought a nice display case, and I said, 'Earl, whatever you can get in there, you can display.'"
The rest, she told him, would have to go into storage.
Mrs. Witzler, now 89, took care of him at home for a long time, but when his health began to decline, made the decision to move him into a nursing home so he could get the help he needed. Christmas 2019 was likely to be his last Christmas, his family knew, so they all got together at the nursing home on Christmas Day to surprise him, Mrs. Witzler said.
"He was very, very close to his family," she said.
Along with his wife, Mr. Witzler is survived by his sisters, Marilyn Hovorka and Joyce Walker; stepsons, Norman Witzler and Brian H. Witzler; stepdaughters, Sally Whitbeck and Elizabeth Witzler; and a step-granddaughter.
Arrangements are being handled by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
The family suggests tributes to the First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg or a .
This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact her [email protected], 419-724-6282 or on Twitter @KL_Snyder.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 2, 2020