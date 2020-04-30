Earl Porter
Mr. Earl Porter, Sr. Mr. Earl Porter, Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in his home. He retired from the City of Toledo after 30 years of service. He was employed at Planned Parenthood. Surviving are wife, Dawn A. Harmon; daughters, Marilyn Porter, Diane (Curley) Bills, Patricia (Bruce) Bond, Linda (Everett) Draper, Tracey (Michael) Shirley and Karen Warner. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, preceded by a 11-1 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. The Reverend F. A. Sheares, Officiant. cbrownfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Wake
11:00 - 1:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
4
Funeral service
1:30 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
