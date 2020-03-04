|
|
Earl Richard Bennett
Earl "Dick" R. Bennett, 87, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born on September 18, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to Earl William and Ogreta Chloe Bennett. Dick was a 1951 graduate of Scott High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 and during that time served in the Korean War. Dick worked for over 35 years at National Family Opinion (NFO) before retiring. Dick's hobbies included golfing and making things out of wood. He owned a Shopsmith and spent many hours in his garage making things for co-workers and family members. His favorite pastime though was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. His grandchildren were always the light of his life.
Earl "Dick" is survived by his daughters, Tammy Ludwig and Tina Bogart; grandchildren, Brittany (Blair) Ellenberger, David Bogart, Ashley Ludwig, and Ryan Ludwig; great-grandchildren Sophia, Connor, and Grady; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie Lutzmann and Betty Holst; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Shirley.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Humane Society.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020