Earl Scott Ensign, Jr.
Earl Scott Ensign, Jr., age 93, was welcomed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on December 18, 2019. He was born to Earl and Grace (Borgelt) Ensign, in Grand Haven, Michigan, on January 25, 1926. A life-long resident of Toledo, Earl was a talented musician, playing guitar in Jimmie Reemsnyder's Jazz Band during his senior year at DeVilbiss High School. Immediately after graduation in 1944 he entered into the U.S. Navy where he served his country for 2 years. Earl married his high school sweet-heart Mary Kathryn (Khaki) Sherman on July 25, 1947. He worked as a bookkeeper at the Ensign Foundry, then at Ernst and Ernst as a Senior Accountant, passing his C.P.A. state exam in 1951. Earl went on to become Secretary-Treasurer of The Bostwick-Braun Company for many years before transitioning to self-employment in the late 70s.
Earl was a humble man full of goodness and godly integrity who spoke of his faith in Jesus wherever he went; the Miami Children's Home, the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, in neighborhood Bible studies or around the table with his family. He and his family spent summers during the 60s and the 70s sharing the Word of God in the province of Newfoundland. Earl served at Christian Fellowship Church, Holland, Ohio, as an elder, mentor and adult Sunday School teacher and was active in the youth music ministry in earlier years. He exemplified the Bible verse in Micah 6:8 "the Lord has told you what is good, and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God."
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert. He is survived by Khaki, his devoted wife of 72 years and was a loving and gentle father to five daughters: Martha (Jim) Ramsey, Katy (Dave) Brereton, Meg (Mike) Litteral, Barbara (Scott) Bernhard, Lydia (Richard) Wurz. He prayed daily for his family including his 17 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren by name. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (Satre) Ensign, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests on Friday, December 27, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH. The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Christian Fellowship Church, 6711 Pilliod Rd., Holland OH. The family would like to extend a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice and all the staff at Kingston of Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Earl's memory to the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019