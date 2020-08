Earl W. JohnsonEarl W. Johnson, age 72, passed away peacefully at home August 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a very special niece, (Rachel).Surviving are 3 brothers, Chuck, Ray, and Paul. He will be forever in our hearts. R.I.P. Pop's you meant the World to those you left behind.Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at: