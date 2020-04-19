Earlean Sullivan It is with a heavy heart that I write this tribute in honor of a dynamic woman known to all as Earlean Sullivan that I had the honor and privilege to have as my"Mom." Earlean Sullivan was born to the Late Earl Wallace and Viannia Turner on February 2, 1939 in a small Arkansas town called Morrilton. She grew up in Toledo, Ohio and later met and married the love of her life the Late Bennie L. Sullivan, Sr. which whom she shared 63 years of marriage until his passing in November of 2019. To this union three sons were born: Bennie L. (Deanna) Sullivan, the Late Kennie D. Sullivan, and Zennie L. Sullivan. Earlean was such an amazing person. She had the special ability to see the good in every person she came in contact with. Always so willing to help and be of service to anyone in need; this is just the person she was from her heart. My parents were advent members of St. James Holiness C.O.G.I.C. church later joining Bible Temple and eventually landing at Cornerstone Church where together they served tirelessly winning souls for the Lord in the Outreach Ministry. My Mother was a very dedicated gardener growing her own vegetables and reminiscing of her Morrilton, Arkansas childhood days. She would share stories about how she and her family tended their 100 acre orchard and how they raised their own livestock to have food for the family. She shared the memories of her and Mother picking cotton every year to raise money to eventually purchase the land, build a house, and finally enough money to afford to put windows in the house. More than gardening, my Mom most enjoyed working outdoors and adorning her yard with beautiful landscape; her roses were her pride and joy. Mom raised her boys under the philosophy that life isn't always easy; but with hard work and dedication you can achieve anything you put your mind to. She was well respected and had a warm energy that would draw people to her. She had a special knack for making friends naturally; whenever we were out there were always people that would recognize her and just wanted to say hi or ask for advice on certain things- even strangers were drawn to her and would lend a smile or small talk. Mom was able to complete her education through high school which was a great accomplishment for a woman of color in those days. She obtained employment as a machinist working at John Mansville, DeVilbiss, and Teledyne over the years. She was a very dedicated hard worker all the while making sure her household was cared for. Always exhibiting that loving forgiving spirit toward others. She was very dedicated to her family and a very dedicated wife to my father. No matter his faults or issues she always loved him unconditionally later being his full time caretaker, and giving him the inspiration to continue living during his ten year illness. On April 15, 2020 Mom transitioned to heaven to re-unite with her Husband , Mother, and Son. While she will be deeply missed by myself and brother; we can't express how blessed and thankful we feel to have been reared, loved, and make life memories with our wonderful Mom. She will always be our pride and joy and we will forever love her. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. To leave a special message for Earlean's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.