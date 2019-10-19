Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Earlene E. Tucker


1924 - 2019
Earlene E. Tucker Obituary
Earlene E. Tucker

Earlene E. Tucker, age 95, passed away October 13, 2019 in Del Ray Beach, FL. Earlene was born February 6, 1924, in North Baltimore, OH, to Delphan and Vera (Wallace) Zink. She was raised in Toledo and married Lee Charles Tucker November 28, 1945. They shared their lives for 60 years.

Earlene was a homemaker who devoted her life to her husband and to raising their two sons, Gary and David. After Lee's death in 2006, Earlene moved permanently to Hypoluxo, FL. She is survived by sons, Gary (Linda) Tucker, Aiken, SC; and David (Mary) Tucker, Sebring, FL; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great, great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 grandchildren.

Earlene's visitation will be Sunday October 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055. Visitation will continue on Monday October 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 19, 2019
