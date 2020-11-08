Early Mae Johnson



Early Mae Johnson, 87, died peacefully in her sleep at home on October 19, 2020. She was born August 18, 1933 in Toledo to Wade and Mamie (Donly) Farris. All 3 brothers and both sisters preceded her in death as well as husband, Earl W. Johnson.



Early Mae worked as a elevator operator for The Park Lane Hotel for many years prior to moving to Chicago. In Chicago she worked for The Head Start Program for many years before moving to Neshkoro, Wisconsin.



Neshkoro was suppose to be retirement. I think it was then she begun to enjoy life. Her open heart and mind allowed her to become an avid learner of different cultures. She especially enjoyed the foods of all cultures. She loved to eat and try a variety of dishes. She often added her own flair or as she said improvement to the dish.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and Aunt. That's why every July the farm in Wisconsin was filled with children. Grands, nieces, nephews and their friends for the whole month. It was a learning experience for everyone including her and Earl. She was able to try all new recipes on a daily basis.



Those left to cherish her memory includes her daughters, Theresa (Edwin) Felton, and Cynthia Smith. Grandchildren, Delores (Michelle) Swilling, Brian Keith (Lynn) Holloway, Nichole Harold, LaMont (Angeli) Taylor, Jermaine Taylor and Ellanna Felton. Seventeen great grandchildren with one deceased, four great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends. "The Girls", Valerie Algee, Helen Shy and Jacqueline Arnold she looked forward to your meals.



She didn't want a funeral but asked that we all remember her and the fun we shared.



A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when we can gather family and friends safely.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store