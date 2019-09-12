|
|
Ed “Homer” Jeziorowski
9-12-08
It seems like just yesterday you were laughing, telling the grand kids to go pick up sticks or rocks and take them home and always being here to listen and help us.
We miss those precious times so much but know you really are still here saying softly....”Go pick up some sticks - or even a rock and take it home”
We Love you and would do anything to see you
one more time.
Love,
Marge, Margaret, Gary,
Patty, Ed, Fred (in spirit),
Grandchildren and
Great grandchildren
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019