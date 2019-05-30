Edcil J. (Eddie) Buchanan, Jr.



Eddie, 69, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ at his home on Sunday April 28, 2019 in Flint, Michigan with his wife, Janice and family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Edcil Sr. and Phyllis Buchanan in Toledo.



Ed graduated from Woodward High School in 1968 where he excelled in Wrestling and making many lifelong friends. His smile was contagious! He was a man of many interests. He loved family life, drawing, music, gardening, working and spending time with his church family. He and Janice enjoyed spending many great times at their lake cottage at Leisure Lake. He served his country proudly in the Vietnam war in 1969 – 1970. After the service, he held various jobs in the Toledo area until he and his first wife, Karol, established their own successful janitorial business. He operated that business until 2015 when he retired.Eddie moved to Flint in 2001 where he met Janice and they were married in 2003. Eddie was a caring and loving person and enjoyed helping and spending time with his many friends and family. He will be remembered for his kind spirit and love for friends, family and the Lord. He was preceded in death by his father, Edcil Buchanan Sr., and son Nicholas Buchanan. Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife Janice Buchanan, mother Phyliss Buchanan, mother-in-law Vera Harris, son Jacin (Katie) Buchanan, daughter Heather (Brian) Rupp, sister Rebecca Buchanan, brother James (Kay) Buchanan, first wife and good friend Karol Buchanan, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Cremation services were handled by National Cremation Society, Bloomfield Hills Mi. Contributions may be made in Eddie's name to Hilltop Church of God, G-3450 Larchmont Ave., Flint, Michigan 48532. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 4030 Douglas Rd., Toledo, OH on Saturday, June 1 at 12:30 pm.



Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019